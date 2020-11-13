PATRICK EARL HAMMIE - "COUNTERPOINT"



SCHOOL OF ART - RACE & SOCIAL JUSTICE IN THE ARTS SPEAKER SERIES

Friday, November 13, 2020, 12-1 PM





Patrick Earl Hammie is a visual artist—painter, draftsman, sculptor, and illustrator—who shares his personal journey through the spaces, relationships, and expectations that his Black body navigates to articulate the institutional, economic, and cultural migration of a collective Black body.







Hammie examines themes related to cultural identity, storytelling, family, and the body in visual culture. Drawing inspiration from Romanticism and Expressionism, mythology, pop culture, and modern media, he invites viewers to consider the tales we tell and how we express notions of self, community, and others today. To date, Hammie has completed five long-form projects, a collaboration, and several commissions. “Counterpoint” will explore how recent works relate to the ongoing racial violence and systemic inequities, inspire young people, and adapt to the COVID-19 era.



