Join us for a virtual discussion of the book “Homage to Ezio Gribaudo / Omaggio a Ezio Gribaudo” by Victoria Surliuga, Texas Tech Associate Professor of Italian.

11 a.m. – noon | Thursday, November 19

Zoom link: : https://zoom.us/j/94507149539?pwd=WSt2R25FR3NqQzNRaldVV1VDdXQzdz09

Meeting ID: 945 0714 9539, Passcode: 663046

The discussion will feature:



· Italian Artist Ezio Gribaudo



· His daughter Paola Gribaudo, Art Publisher and President of the Accademia Albertina di Belle Arti di Torino



· Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec who will introduce the event



· Texas Tech Art Historian Janis Elliott



· Texas Tech Librarians Ian Barba and Heidi Winkler



· Journalist, publisher and editor of ytali.com Guido Moltedo



· Texas Tech Associate Professor and author Victoria Surliuga





“Homage to Ezio Gribaudo / Omaggio a Ezio Gribaudo” was published in September 2020 in e-book format and is available in Open Access through the Texas Tech University Libraries DSpace Open Repository. This e-book brings together Surliuga’s writings in Italian and English on the artist published between 2014 and 2020 in various journals and newspapers.





Gribaudo – a painter, sculptor, graphic artist, art publisher and art collector – lives and works in Turin, Italy, where he was born in 1929. His award-winning production has been recognized with various international prizes, such as the XXXIII Venice Biennale Prize in 1966, and his work is part of many permanent collections around the world, including The Museum of Modern Art in New York and the Peggy Guggenheim Collection in Venice, Italy.



The event is co-sponsored by Texas Tech University Libraries and the Italian Program in the Department of Classical & Modern Languages & Literatures at Texas Tech University.









