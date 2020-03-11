|
Donate now to the State Employee Charitable Campaign to help others in need! All of those donating this week will be entered into a drawing to receive one of the following prizes:
-A DIY Wood Workshop with Board and Brush
-20% discount on swim lessons from Recreational Sports
-Texas Tech Football Game Tickets to the TTU vs. Baylor Game on November 14.
-Sakroots Purse
Donate today: https://banapps.texastech.edu/ITIS/SECCv2/
|Posted:
11/3/2020
Originator:
Meredith Imes
Email:
meredith.imes@ttu.edu
Department:
TTU Emergency Operations
