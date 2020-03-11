TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Donate to the SECC for the Chance to Win a Prize!
Donate now to the State Employee Charitable Campaign to help others in need! All of those donating this week will be entered into a drawing to receive one of the following prizes:

-A DIY Wood Workshop with Board and Brush
-20% discount on swim lessons from Recreational Sports
-Texas Tech Football Game Tickets to the TTU vs. Baylor Game on November 14.
-Sakroots Purse

Donate today: https://banapps.texastech.edu/ITIS/SECCv2/
Posted:
11/3/2020

Originator:
Meredith Imes

Email:
meredith.imes@ttu.edu

Department:
TTU Emergency Operations


