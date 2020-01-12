Texas Tech University, Residence Halls Association will host the Virtual Annual Carol of Lights ® on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 . The theme for this year’s 62nd anniversary celebration is “The Matador Lights”.







There will be no live event on campus .

We will air the virtual Carol of Lights® celebration at 6:30pm for all to enjoy from any internet connection streamed on https://www.ttu.edu/livestream/ or on KTTZ in Lubbock. With public safety a primary concern, we have produced an amazing virtual event featuring new interviews, content and a “best of” compilation of previous Carol of Lights recordings crafted to get everyone in the mood for the Holidays.





All COVID safety recommendations were observed while filming this year’s virtual Carol of Lights® celebration, and we ask those watching to please continue to practice COVID precautions. Have a safe and merry Holiday Season.







For more details checkout the Carol of Lights website: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/housing/caroloflights/index.php

