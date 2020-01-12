Texas Tech University, Residence Halls Association will host the Virtual Annual Carol of Lights® on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 . The theme for this year’s 62nd anniversary celebration is “The Matador Lights”.
We will air the virtual Carol of Lights® celebration at 6:30pm for all to enjoy from any internet connection streamed on https://www.ttu.edu/livestream/
or on KTTZ in Lubbock. With public safety a primary concern, we have produced an amazing virtual event featuring new interviews, content and a “best of” compilation of previous Carol of Lights recordings crafted to get everyone in the mood for the Holidays. There will be no live event on campus
.
All COVID safety recommendations were observed while filming this year’s virtual Carol of Lights® celebration, and we ask those watching to please continue to practice COVID precautions. Have a safe and merry Holiday Season.
For more details checkout the Carol of Lights website: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/housing/caroloflights/index.php