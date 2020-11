November 5: "Tree Food: Forests, Indigenous American cuisines, and Native Food Sovereignty" A lecture from Indigenous Food Activist M. Karlos Baca (Tewa/Dinè/Nuuciu) founder of Taste of Native Cuisine, and a cofounder of the I-Collective, followed by a cooking demonstration by Rachel Sayet (Mohegan), daughter of the Mohegan Tribal Historian who received her MA from Harvard and is now a chef and Indigenous Food Activist. Moderated by Sara Spurgeon and Vickie Sutton Registration Link: Tree Food Posted:

