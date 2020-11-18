2020 Government Contracting Webinar Series: SBIR/STTR Introduction

Thinking about applying for available SBIR (Small Business Innovation Research) or STTR (Small Business Technology Transfer) funding? Join NW Texas PTAC Director Rich Lyles as he takes you through the steps to get ready for SBIR or STTR application as well as the qualifications and the three phases.

When: November 18th, 2020

Time: 2:00pm-3:00pm

Cost: FREE

Register: https://www.nwtptac.org/events-1

Questions: 806-745-3973 Posted:

11/11/2020



Originator:

Sydney Langford



Email:

Sydney.M.Langford@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM

Event Date: 11/18/2020



Location:

by Zoom



Categories

Small Business Development Center

