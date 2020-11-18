2020 Government Contracting Webinar Series: SBIR/STTR Introduction
Thinking about applying for available SBIR (Small Business Innovation Research) or STTR (Small Business Technology Transfer) funding? Join NW Texas PTAC Director Rich Lyles as he takes you through the steps to get ready for SBIR or STTR application as well as the qualifications and the three phases.
- When: November 18th, 2020
- Time: 2:00pm-3:00pm
- Cost: FREE
- Register: https://www.nwtptac.org/events-1
- Questions: 806-745-3973