2020 Government Contracting Webinar Series: The Construction Wage Rate Requirements Statute {CWRRS} (formerly known as the Davis-Bacon Act)
Join PTAC Senior Field Advisor, Mark Snyder as he presents a general overview of the CWRRS. Learn about prevailing wage rates and fringe benefits, Executive Orders 13658 (minimum wage for contractors) & 13706 (paid sick leave requirements) & responsibilities of the contractors. We’ll also show you where to find the prevailing wage rates in beta.sam.gov.
- When: November 4th, 2020
- Time: 2:00-3:30pm
- Cost: FREE
- Register: https://www.nwtptac.org/events-1
- Questions: 806-745-3973