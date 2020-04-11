2020 Government Contracting Webinar Series: The Construction Wage Rate Requirements Statute {CWRRS} (formerly known as the Davis-Bacon Act)

Join PTAC Senior Field Advisor, Mark Snyder as he presents a general overview of the CWRRS. Learn about prevailing wage rates and fringe benefits, Executive Orders 13658 (minimum wage for contractors) & 13706 (paid sick leave requirements) & responsibilities of the contractors. We’ll also show you where to find the prevailing wage rates in beta.sam.gov.

When: November 4th, 2020

Time: 2:00-3:30pm

Cost: FREE

Register: https://www.nwtptac.org/events-1

Questions: 806-745-3973 Posted:

11/4/2020



Originator:

Sydney Langford



Email:

Sydney.M.Langford@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM

Event Date: 11/4/2020



Location:

by Zoom



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Small Business Development Center

