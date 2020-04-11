TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Gov. Contracting Webinar Series: The Construction Wage Rate Requirements Statute
2020 Government Contracting Webinar Series: The Construction Wage Rate Requirements Statute {CWRRS} (formerly known as the Davis-Bacon Act)
 

Join PTAC Senior Field Advisor, Mark Snyder as he presents a general overview of the CWRRS. Learn about prevailing wage rates and fringe benefits, Executive Orders 13658 (minimum wage for contractors) & 13706 (paid sick leave requirements) & responsibilities of the contractors. We’ll also show you where to find the prevailing wage rates in beta.sam.gov.

  • When: November 4th, 2020
  • Time: 2:00-3:30pm 
  • Cost: FREE
  • Register: https://www.nwtptac.org/events-1
  • Questions: 806-745-3973
Posted:
11/4/2020

Originator:
Sydney Langford

Email:
Sydney.M.Langford@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Date: 11/4/2020

Location:
by Zoom

Categories