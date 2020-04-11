TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Continuing Student Scholarship Application Live NOW for 2021/2022!!

Now is the time to apply for Fall 2021 –Spring 2022 scholarships.  Go to scholarships.ttu.edu and complete your application. 

  • February 1, 2021 is the deadline
  • The application is compatible with Chrome or Firefox
11/4/2020

Samantha Berumen

Samantha.Berumen@ttu.edu

Student Financial Aid


