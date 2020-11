Raiderlink/WebRaider will be restarted this evening at 10:00 PM CST to prepare the environment for advanced registration. Downtime is expected to be less than 15 minutes.

If you encounter any issues with Raiderlink/WebRaider outside of this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.