How much do you know about South and North Korea?

What about looking at the difference between South and North Korea?

We will learn about the past and present of south and North Korea and listen to the person who prepares for the unification of Korea.



Date: November, 6, 2020

Zoom Link: 3263234856



Please let me know if you have any question.

andrew.seo@ttu.edu or koreansa@ttu.edu



Sponsored by the Korean Student Association, a registered student organization. Posted:

11/4/2020



Originator:

Andrew Seo



Email:

andrew.seo@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM

Event Date: 11/6/2020



Location:

Zoom



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Lectures & Seminars

Student Organization