Do you have a Resident Rollover Dining Plan? Your Dining Buck balance is still active and you can manage your balance here. We have now extended the deadline of your Resident Rollover Dining Plan and it will remain active until December 11th, 2020.



You may spend your Dining Bucks at any of the Sam’s Place Mini Markets, at Starbucks® in the Honors Hall, campus Chick-fil-A® or at any Hospitality Services location on-campus. Check out Sam’s Express Wholesale at Hulen/Clement in the Transact mobile ordering app to purchase bulk items with your Dining Bucks! After this December 11th, 2020, any unused Dining Bucks will then roll over to a Commuter Dining Plan and all will carry all the parameters of that plan going forward.



Your Spring 2020 Traditional On-campus Dining Plan was automatically rolled over to a Resident Rollover Dining Plan and is still active for the Fall 2020 semester. During this period, your dining plan will retain the same discount structure as the current Traditional On-Campus Dining Plans. If you are not planning on returning to campus after the Thanksgiving holiday, please plan to spend your Dining Bucks. After this Fall semester, any unused dining bucks will then roll over to a Commuter Dining Plan and all will carry all the parameters of that plan going forward. To view your Resident Rollover Dining Plan balance, visit www.myraidercard.ttu.edu and funds cannot be added to this dining plan. Once your Resident Rollover Dining Plan dining bucks are depleted, you may purchase a Commuter Dining Plan.



All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, checks and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu.



Questions? Call 806.742.1360 or visit hospitality.ttu.edu



Follow us on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram at @EatAtTexasTech

for more information.