

Dr. Rauf Arif - Movements for Change: How Individuals, Social Media and Al Jazeera Are Changing Pakistan, Egypt and Tunisia. Dr. Ioana Coman, Darren Lilleker, Milos Gregor and Edoardo Novelli (Eds.) - Political Communication and COVID-19: Governance and Rhetoric in Times of Crisis. Dr. Leo Eko - The Charlie Hebdo Affair and Journalistic Cultures: Human Rights vs. Religious Rights. Drs. Robert Moses Peaslee and Robert G. Weiner (Libraries) (Eds.) - The Supervillain Reader. Drs. Miglena Sternadori and Tim Holmes (Eds.) Handbook of Magazine Studies.

The following faculty in the College of Media & Communication will present their recently-published books and discuss the writing and publishing processes.

