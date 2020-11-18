TTU MVP Green Zone Module II: Understanding Benefits is for faculty and staff who are interested in an overview of how federal and state veterans' benefits work. Learning objectives include having a basic understanding of federal, state, and DOD benefit programs offered at TTU including eligibility & awards, and basic responsibilities required of the university and the students.

Green Zone Module I must be taken before subsequent training modules can be scheduled. Other modules include the following: Understanding Benefits, Mental Health, Disability Support Services, Advising Veterans, Hiring Veterans and Special Topics. For more information or link to register, visit www.mvp.ttu.edu , under Events & Calendar, click ‘Green Zone’ or register directly through the TLPDC website: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/tlpdc . Log in with your eRaider Credentials to register. Click on ‘All Events’, scroll to search for Green Zone.