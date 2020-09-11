To celebrate University Press Week (November 9-15) and the launch of our new website, Texas Tech University Press is having a Fall Sale!

20TTUP to save 40% off your order. The Fall Sale will end on December 31, 2020. Visit ttupress.org and use codeto save 40% off your order. The Fall Sale will end on December 31, 2020.

University Press Week's theme is #RaiseUP, highlighting the role the university press community plays in elevating authors, subjects, and whole disciplines that bring new perspectives, ideas, and voices to readers around the globe. TTU Press has been the book publishing arm of Texas Tech University since 1971 and a member of the Association of University Presses since 1987. Posted:

