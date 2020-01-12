Global Business Economics and Policy

BECO 4366 - Spring 2021

BECO 4366 will cover contemporary issues in the business economics of international trade and migration, development, and how economies in other countries operate. Enrollment is capped at 25 students in order to be fully face-to-face and have interactive discussions. This course counts as an upper level Rawls elective, is a required class in the International Business Certificate, and fulfills a course requirement towards the Applied Political Economy Minor. It's open to all majors who have completed a principles level economics prerequisite. The CRN # for BECO 4366 is 51085. Posted:

Amanda Smith



amanda.p.smith@ttu.edu



Free Market Institute





Academic

