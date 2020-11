Texas Tech University eLearning & Academic Partnerships is pleased to announce the Instructional Design, Accessibility and Blackboard Support teams will showcase several presentations in celebration of National Distance Learning Week (NDLW), November 9-13, 2020. The webinars are designed to generate greater awareness and appreciation for distance learning, discuss current issues and emerging trends and highlight best practices.

These sessions will be hosted via Blackboard Collaborate and registration is not required. For detailed descriptions on each webinar and access/recording links, visit elearning.ttu.edu/remote Posted:

11/9/2020



Originator:

David Chapman



Email:

david.chapman@ttu.edu



Department:

eLearning Marketing





