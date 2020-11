Are you and your organization/department considering hosting a food drive to benefit Raider Red's Food Pantry? Be sure to reach out to the food pantry to learn more about the items we need, ways to donate, and scheduling a time to drop-off big donations. You can reach Raider Red's Food Pantry at foodpantry@ttu.edu Posted:

11/9/2020



Ileana Hinojosa



ileana.hinojosa@ttu.edu



Campus Life





Departmental Events

Departmental

Student Organization