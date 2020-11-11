TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Research Study: Factors influencing undergraduate health and lifestyle

Research Study to understand factors that influence undergraduate health and lifestyle.

TTU Department of Nutritional Sciences - Dr. Martin Binks (BMTR Lab at NMHI)

Receive $30 PLUS 2 FREE BodPod body composition assessments

What to expect:

You will be asked to spend about 1 hour in early November and 1 hour in late January at our clinic
Paperwork filled out, body composition, blood pressure taken at each visit. 

COVID-19 safety protocols are in place. 

Eligibility: 

If you are 
Age 18-25. Full Time Student. Enrolled in bachelor's degree program you may qualify. 

Find out more:

BMTR Lab Phone: 806-742-5194 Email: bmtrlab@ttu.edu

This study has been approved by the TTU Institutional Review Board

Posted:
11/11/2020

Originator:
Sharmin Akter

Email:
sharmin.akter@ttu.edu

Department:
Nutritional Sciences


