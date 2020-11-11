Research Study to understand factors that influence undergraduate health and lifestyle.

TTU Department of Nutritional Sciences - Dr. Martin Binks (BMTR Lab at NMHI)



Receive $30 PLUS 2 FREE BodPod body composition assessments



What to expect:



You will be asked to spend about 1 hour in early November and 1 hour in late January at our clinic

Paperwork filled out, body composition, blood pressure taken at each visit.



COVID-19 safety protocols are in place.



Eligibility:



If you are

Age 18-25. Full Time Student. Enrolled in bachelor's degree program you may qualify.



Find out more:



BMTR Lab Phone: 806-742-5194 Email: bmtrlab@ttu.edu



This study has been approved by the TTU Institutional Review Board