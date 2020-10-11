The University Libraries would like you to try the Lean Library browser extension, a tool designed to make off-campus research easier. Lean Library offers seamless access to articles, databases, or e-books by automatically detecting when you open online content that the Library subscribes to.

Learn more about and download Lean Library at support.leanlibrary.com/trial/?id=426. Choose Texas Tech Univ. from the list of institutions. Once you log in with your eRaider username, the extension icon will turn green if you visit a website that contains content the library subscribes to.

Please tell us how it worked for you by sharing your opinion at ttu.libwizard.com/f/LeanLib.



Faculty and graduate students have told us that Library resource access from their homes or offices is a top priority. We are using Lean Library on a trial basis until November 26 to evaluate whether this tool provides a better experience for accessing Library resources remotely.





For more information or assistance, contact Kimberly Vardeman at libraries.ux@ttu.edu.