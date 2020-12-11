Are you looking for an exciting summer job? Then join the Crew!

Each year Red Raider Orientation hires students from a wide range of backgrounds, colleges, and organizations. These students get an incredible opportunity to have a fun and exciting job while representing Texas Tech! Being on the Crew is a unique experience; you will interact with and guide new students through RRO, develop relationships with fellow Crew members and Tech faculty/staff, and have fun while showing your Red Raider pride!

Come to an information session to learn more about joining the Crew!

Thursday, November 12 - 10:30 AM - Zoom

Friday, November 13 - 11:00 AM - Zoom