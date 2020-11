Student registration has begun for the spring semester and we expect unusually high activity on Raiderlink portal as students register and review class lists. To assist with these activities, students may alternately access https://registration.texastech.edu . Please report any issues to IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu Posted:

11/10/2020



IT Help Central



ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



ITHC





Student Announcements

Banner News and Tips for Employees