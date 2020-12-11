TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Media & Communication Faculty Book Presentation Thurs. 11/12, 5:00-6:30
The following faculty in the College of Media & Communication will present their recently-published books and discuss the writing and publishing processes.

Dr. Rauf Arif - Movements for Change: How Individuals, Social Media and Al Jazeera Are Changing Pakistan, Egypt and Tunisia.
Dr. Ioana Coman, Darren Lilleker, Milos Gregor and Edoardo Novelli (Eds.) - Political Communication and COVID-19: Governance and Rhetoric in Times of Crisis.
Dr. Leo Eko - The Charlie Hebdo Affair and Journalistic Cultures: Human Rights vs. Religious Rights.
Drs. Robert Moses Peaslee and Robert G. Weiner (Libraries) (Eds.) - The Supervillain Reader.
Drs. Miglena Sternadori and Tim Holmes (Eds.) Handbook of Magazine Studies.

Zoom Meeting ID: 930 0026 1462
Contact for RSVP and Password: gabriel.partida@ttu.edu
Posted:
11/11/2020

Originator:
Kenton Wilkinson

Email:
kent.wilkinson@ttu.edu

Department:
CoMC Dept of JEM

Event Information
Time: 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Date: 11/12/2020

Location:
via Zoom

