Join our virtual Mapathon on Wednesday 11/11/2020. We are mapping a Humanitarian Hot Spot in Guatemala. Want to help but don't know anything about mapping? We can train you in about 15 minutes. The event lasts all day so you can join any time that works for your schedule. Come and Go. There will be televised talks by several people with relevant areas of expertise from Vietnamese culture to problems of landslides. Join us and make a difference in someone else's life. If you are interested, please email Jesse.A.Garcia@ttu.edu for the link to the event. Posted:

11/10/2020



Originator:

Linda Jones



Email:

linda.jones@ttu.edu



Department:

Geosciences



Event Information



All Day Event

Event Date: 11/11/2020



Location:

TTU



