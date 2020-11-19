TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Diagnosis, Prevention, and Treatment of COVID-19 on a University Campus

The TexLa Telehealth Resource Center, a program of the TTUHSC F. Marie Hall Institute for Rural and Community Health, invites you to join Ariel Santos, M.D., as he facilitates a Project ECHO presentation and case study discussion on the "Diagnosis, Prevention, and Treatment of COVID-19 on a University Campus" presented by David Edwards, M.D., and Ron Cook, D.O., MBA, on November 19, 2020, 1 pm CST.

Registration is free and open to all interested at http://texlatrc.org/ninja-forms/6u5ky

What is Project ECHO?  https://hsc.unm.edu/echo/

What is Texla TRC?  https://texlatrc.org/
Event Information
Time: 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 11/19/2020

Location:
Zoom platform information available following registration.

