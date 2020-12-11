Thursday, November 12th 7:30 PM
Please join us for "Forest Restoration Theory and Practice Based on Indigenous Cultural Tending" with Dr. Lee Klinger.
Lee Klinger, independent scientist and director of Sudden Oak Life in Big Sur, California, will speak on “Forest Restoration Theory and Practice Based on Indigenous Cultural Tending.” His talk will address Gaia theory, ecological succession, fire ecology of California, evidence of cultural modification of trees and landscapes, and approaches to forest restoration.