|
Dr. Sharma is an Associate Professor in the Department of Plant and Soil Sciences. The Sharma Lab investigates how biotic and abiotic processes interact over spatial, temporal, and taxonomic scales to explain the dynamics of angiosperm populations and communities. Their projects include complementary manipulative and non-manipulative studies in epiphytic and terrestrial plant communities and are supported by national and international funding agencies
Dr. J. Salazar-Bravo, Director of ICASALS will moderate the Q&A session following the presentation.
|Posted:
11/13/2020
Originator:
Yulanda White
Email:
Yulanda.White@ttu.edu
Department:
International Affairs
Event Information
Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 11/18/2020
Location:
via Zoom webinar
Categories