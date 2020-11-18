TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Frontier in International Research Seminar Series: Dr. Jyotsna Sharma:
Dr. Sharma is an Associate Professor in the Department of Plant and Soil Sciences.  The Sharma Lab investigates how biotic and abiotic processes interact over spatial, temporal, and taxonomic scales to explain the dynamics of angiosperm populations and communities. Their projects include complementary manipulative and non-manipulative studies in epiphytic and terrestrial plant communities and are supported by national and international funding agencies




Dr. J. Salazar-Bravo, Director of ICASALS will moderate the Q&A session following the presentation.

 
Posted:
11/13/2020

Originator:
Yulanda White

Email:
Yulanda.White@ttu.edu

Department:
International Affairs

Event Information
Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 11/18/2020

Location:
via Zoom webinar

Categories