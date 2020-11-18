TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Q&A with Katherine Wells

Zoom Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89119590067?pwd=R0ZkTnB1bFJvN1dzZVpPb3M3YzJTQT09


Meeting ID: 891 1959 0067
Passcode: 7a9puN

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.
Posted:
11/11/2020

Originator:
Caitlin Tayag

Email:
Caitlin.Tayag@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Date: 11/18/2020

Location:
Online via Zoom

Categories