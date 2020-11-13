Come get the FAQTS about LGBTQIA life at Tech! First-year And Queer/Trans Space (FAQTS) is an affinity space for first year undergraduate students who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and/or asexual (LGBTQIA), or are questioning their gender or sexuality. Join us to meet other LGBTQIA and questioning first-year students, hold conversations about navigating campus, and have fun!

This week, as we approach Thanksgiving break and the end of in-person classes, we'll discuss how to navigate returning home for the holdiays. Whether you are staying on campus or leaving, or returning to supportive or unsupportive families, we want to make sure you continue to be supported by community!

Learn more about FAQTS on the Office of LGBTQIA Education & Engagement website. RSVP on TechConnect to receive the Zoom link. Email Office administrator Stephen Chao if you have any questions or suggestions for activities!