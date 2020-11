Students, faculty and staff are invited to “The Chat”, an informal virtual forum for candid conversations on relevant topics that affect men of color. The free event will be held via Zoom on Tuesday, November 17th from 5:00-6:30 p.m. Registration is required. To register or for additional information, visit http://www.depts.ttu.edu/diversity/the-chat.php.

The TTU Men of Color Initiative is an effort of the Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.