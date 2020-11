The Department of Hospitality and Retail Management is offering a new course in Spring 2021. This class is to learn CLO 3D, the cutting-edge 3D simulation technology, for fashion product development and merchandising plans!





Please contact Dr. Catherine Jai (catherine.jai@ttu.edu) and Dr. Julie Chang (julie.chang@ttu.edu) if you have any questions about the course!