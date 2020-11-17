In honor of Native American Heritage Month, please join the Institute for the Study of Western Civilization in viewing online Dr. Victoria Sutton's award-winning documentary, The Court-Martial of the Apache Kid. The Apache Kid was a U.S. Army Indian Scout who faced Apache law, federal Law, Arizona territorial law, and military law, and ultimately received (but escaped from) the death penalty, despite his dedication to his job as an Army scout. Following the documentary, a panel of experts consisting of Professor Catherine Franklin, Professor Rick Rosen, Professor Sara Spurgeon, and Horne Professor Victoria Sutton share their views of the court-martial and reflect about how the case impacts the tribe today. Admission is free, and reservations are made through Eventbrite at eventbrite.com/e/the-court-martial-of-apache-kid-adocumentary-tickets-127941541595. Posted:

Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Date: 11/17/2020



