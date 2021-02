Hospitality Services' dining locations are now cashless. Dining locations only accept Dining Plans, checks, and credit cards for food purchases. For more info about Hospitality Services and On-Campus Dining Plan, check out hospitality.ttu.edu

* Sam's Place West at Wiggins, Chick-fil-A® at the SUB & Chick-fil-A® at RCoBA will continue to accept cash.

Questions? Call 806.742.1360 or visit hospitality.ttu.edu



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @EatAtTexasTech



Feed Your Inner Red Raider!

hospitality.ttu.edu

hospitality@ttu.edu