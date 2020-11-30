Hospitality Services will have modified dining hours beginning Monday, November 30th through Thursday, December 10th for Online Instruction and Finals. These dining hours are available online through the link under the Quick Links at hospitality.ttu.edu and individual signs are posted at all Hospitality Services dining locations.

There will be no dining options from Wednesday, December 23rd to Sunday, January 3rd. If a student is has made arrangements with University Student Housing to remain on campus over the winter break, please plan to purchase retail items from participating Hospitality Services locations for those days.

2020 Online Instruction & Finals | Dining Hours

All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, cash, checks and credit cards.



