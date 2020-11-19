TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Online Game Night w/ DAS

Come hang out with the sisters of Delta Alpha Sigma as we do a fun night of online games! Must RSVP  https://forms.gle/VLTqQjmNqeKTGYKm9 

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.
Posted:
11/17/2020

Originator:
Melissa Glidewell

Email:
melissa.glidewell@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Date: 11/19/2020

Location:
Zoom

