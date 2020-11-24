TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Library to be open 24 hours during finals

The University Library will be open 24 hours starting at 7 a.m. Dec. 2 and closing at midnight Dec. 9 to accommodate studying for finals.

Visit library.ttu.edu/commitment for Library health and safety information and service availability.  
Posted:
11/24/2020

Originator:
Julie Barnett

Email:
julie.barnett@ttu.edu

Department:
Library


Categories