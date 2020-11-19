Danielle Evans is the author of two collections of short fiction, including The Office of Historical Corrections, which was published on November 10th, 2020. Naomi Jackson is the author of 2015 novel, The Star Side of Bird Hill. The authors will both read from their work and engage in a conversation about writing, process, publication, and other such topics. Free and available to the public on YouTube at Please tune into the third Creative Writing Series Reading of the fall semester: “A Reading and Conversation with Danielle Evans and Naomi Jackson.”is the author of two collections of short fiction, including The Office of Historical Corrections, which was published on November 10th, 2020.is the author of 2015 novel, The Star Side of Bird Hill. The authors will both read from their work and engage in a conversation about writing, process, publication, and other such topics. Free and available to the public on YouTube at https://youtu.be/nM7CRgDGPPM

At just 26 years old, Danielle Evans burst onto the literary scene in 2010 with her breakout story collection Before You Suffocate Your Own Fool Self . Winner of the PEN American Award for first fiction and the Hurston Wright Award, Evans was named a “5 Under 35” honoree by the National Book Foundation. Now, ten years later, Evans’s new collection, The Office of Historical Corrections , coming from Riverhead on November 10, 2020, has drawn high praise, including Roxane Gay’s declaration that she is indeed “the finest short story writer working today.” The Office of Historical Corrections tells the stories of characters, many now in their 30s and struggling with finding love, settling into an identity, losing a parent, and reckoning with how history haunts us, personally and collectively, as an individual and a nation. A “startlingly good sociocultural mimic” ( Boston Globe ), Evans showcases her “blisteringly smart” ( Time ) voice and unique gift to zoom into particular moments and relationships that also speak to larger issues around race, gender and identity. Through richly drawn characters and razor-sharp prose, Evans tells intensely intimate stories that are as timely as they are timeless, as funny as they are devastating and as pleasurable as they are painful. Evans’s work has appeared in many magazines and anthologies, including The Best American Short Stories . She teaches in The Writing Seminars at Johns Hopkins University.



Naomi Jackson is author of The Star Side of Bird Hill , published by Penguin Press in June 2015. The Star Side of Bird Hill was nominated for an NAACP Image Award and the Hurston/Wright Legacy Award and longlisted for the National Book Critics Circle’s John Leonard Prize, the Center for Fiction’s First Novel Prize, and the International Dublin Literary Award. Star Side was named an Honor Book for Fiction by the Black Caucus of the American Library Association. It was also selected for the American Booksellers Association’s Indies Introduce and Indies Next List programs. The book has been reviewed by The New York Times , The New Yorker , Kirkus Reviews , NPR.org , and Entertainment Weekly , which called Star Side “a gem of a book.” Publishers Weekly named Jackson a Writer to Watch. Jackson studied fiction at the Iowa Writers’ Workshop. She traveled to South Africa on a Fulbright scholarship, where she received an M.A. in Creative Writing from the University of Cape Town. A graduate of Williams College, her work has appeared in literary journals and magazines in the United States and abroad, including Harper’s , The Washington Post , brilliant corners , Poets & Writers , and The Caribbean Writer. Jackson is Assistant Professor of English at Rutgers University-Newark. Posted:

