The arrival of a new year is a season of change, an opportunity to set fresh goals, create new habits, and cultivate positive perspectives. We invite you to join us for a three-day training series, consisting of one 30-minute micro-learning session a day, where we will take an in-depth look at practical tools, resources, and actions you can take in order to finish 2020 strong and set yourself up for success in 2021.





Goal Setting for the New Year - December 15th from 2-2:30pm via Zoom

2020 may have blown you off course or maybe it took the wind out right of your sails completely, but that doesn’t mean you don’t still have things you want to accomplish for 2021. Join us as we look at some strategies to get our goal setting back on track.





Tidying up Your Space for a Stress Free Start in 2021 - December 16th from 2-2:30pm via Zoom

'Planning' for Success - December 17th from 2-2:30pm via Zoom

In this micro-learning session, we will walk through different 2021 planners that our team and others find useful for organization, planning, and achievement. We will provide best practices for setting yourself up for success inside your 2021 planner.





Please register via Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx under "Coffee Breaks" or email maclay.buie@ttu.edu