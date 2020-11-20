You are all invited to our next event!





The Texas Tech University Department of Physics and Astronomy is hosting a virtual Astronight!





Anyone, young and old, interested in science is welcome to attend. We are excited to have Dr. Stella Kafka joining us to talk about variable stars and their stories. Dr. Kafka is the executive director of the American Association of Variable Star Observers.





Date: November 20

Time: 7:30 CST

Virtual location: to follow





After Dr. Kafka's presentation, we'll have a number of zoom rooms with physics and astronomy demos including potato light bulbs, pocket-sized solar systems, virtual telescope viewing (weather permitting), and more. If you would like to follow along interactively with the demos at home, you'll need the following:





Potato light bulb: a potato, some wire, a small LED light bulb, a copper nail, and a zinc nail





Sunset in a glass: a glass of water, a small amount of milk (just a few drops)





Diffraction gratings: an old CD you don't mind destroying, and then scrape all the labeling off





Pocket solar system: some ticker-tape and some stickers or markers. You can make your own ticker-tape by cutting up and taping together pieces of paper.





Details on the zoom rooms are available on our website:

http://www.depts.ttu.edu/phas/News_and_Events/Astronight/astronight.php





The talk should be accessible to kids as young as about 10, and probably even a bit younger if they are really eager, while we’ll also have demos/activities for even younger audiences.





Please spread the word!