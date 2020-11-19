GlobalProtect VPN Client Update
SCHEDULE
· Start Time: Thursday, December 03, 2020 6:00 AM Central
· Stop Time: Thursday, December 03, 2020 7:20 AM Central
ACTIVITIES
Enterprise IT Security will initiate an upgrade of the GlobalProtect VPN client to provide support for newer operating systems and hardware versions.
IMPACT
Customers using the GlobalProtect client during the maintenance window will be temporarily disconnected while the client upgrades. The remaining clients will be upgraded upon their first successful VPN connection.
REVIEW
Please contact Enterprise IT Security (1.806.742.0840 or security@ttu.edu) immediately if you have concerns about the brief interruption to service or potential conflicts that could impact TTU mission critical services.
Thank you,
Enterprise IT Security