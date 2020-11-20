Cyber criminals are always looking for new ways to steal your identity or scam you into sending them money. Recently, scammers have begun impersonating Texas Tech employees, either through emails, phone calls or text messages. They may even contact a vendor, purporting to be from someone at Texas Tech, in the hopes of obtaining funds. Responding to these scams can result in the loss of sensitive information such as financial account data, credit card information, personal data, and passwords. We remind all faculty, staff, and students to stay vigilant and protect themselves, Texas Tech data, and institutional information resources. These messages typically have the following things in common: Scare tactics . These aggressive and sophisticated scams try to scare people into providing confidential information or money. Many phone scams use threats in an effort to intimidate the user and may also leave “urgent” callback requests, sometimes through automated email lists or phone calls (“robo-calls”);

. Scammers often alter caller ID to make it look like a particular organization or an official agency is calling. The callers may use official titles and fake premises to appear legitimate. They may use online resources to get the user's name, address, and other details about his or her life to make the call sound legitimate; and Phishing emails and regular mail. Scammers copy and use official letterhead in email or regular mail they send to victims in an attempt to make the scam look official. We encourage you to practice cybersecurity, and to be aware of these activities designed to steal institutional and personal resources. You may find more cybersecurity tips online at http://www.cybersecurity.ttu.edu. For more information or questions, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu. Posted:

11/20/2020



TTU Office of the CIO



Email: ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



Office of the CIO, TTU





Employee Announcements

Student Announcements

