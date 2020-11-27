TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Researchers from the TTUHSC School of Nursing are needing participants for a research study about college students with a mental or behavioral condition.

For your participation, your name will be entered in a drawing to win 1 of 4 $100 gift cards. If you decide to participate in an interview, you will receive a $20 gift card. All responses are anonymous. If you have questions about the survey, please contact Susan.calloway@ttuhsc.edu

Link to the survey:

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.
11/27/2020

Corinne Berg

Corinne.M.Berg@ttuhsc.edu

SON Lbk Genl


