Due to unforeseen circumstances MailTech will continue to run limited schedules this week. All mail stops will have Once-a-day delivery and pickup. Additional campus runs will be made daily, as personnel is available. Please contact mailtech@ttu.edu or carey.hewett@ttu.edu for any special requests or circumstances, and every effort will be made to ensure needed mail service is provided. MailTech apologizes for any inconvenience. Delivery schedules for the week of November 30th will be announced when the campus returns from Thanksgiving break.