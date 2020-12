Due to unforeseen circumstances MailTech will continue to run limited schedules this week. All mailstops will have Once-a-day delivery and pickup. Additional campus runs will be made daily, as personnel is available. Please contact mailtech@ttu.edu or carey.hewett@ttu.edu for any special requests or circumstances, and every effort will be made to ensure needed mail service is provided. MailTech apologizes for any inconvenience.