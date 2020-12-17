Dear Student,



Want the chance to win 1 of 25 Amazon gift cards worth $20 each? All you have to do is complete the 2021 CareerTest survey. The findings from the CareerTest will assist us, as well as potential employers, in understanding what your employer and university expectations and preferences are.



In addition to the chance to win a gift card, you will receive feedback on which type of career profile you have. You will also be provided with a list of recommended employers and a comparison of your salary expectation with your peers’. Click on the link below to begin the CareerTest. Your feedback is extremely valuable, and we wish you the best of luck with your entry for the Amazon gift card.



https://careertest.universumglobal.com/s/21ustexastech





Thanks for your participation,



TTU Career Center

