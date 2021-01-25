This course examines the structural, expressive, and evolutionary parallels between the visual and performing arts on the one hand, and many of the world’s natural languages on the other. To that end, we will complete weekly readings drawn from fields like linguistics, literary criticism, anthropology, and evolutionary psychology, and consider competing claims about the biological and cultural significance of music, dance, theatrical performance, and visual art. Students enrolled in the Fine Arts Doctoral Program (FADP) or the Interdisciplinary Arts Graduate Certificate will also receive credit in the interdisciplinary core. Posted:

