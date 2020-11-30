Spring 2021

LING 4383 Topics in Second Language and Bilingual Studies: Using Technology to Understand Language

Time: Tuesday & Thursday 11-12: 20 pm

Prerequisite: None; Open to ANYONE! Counts for the Linguistics Minor requirement

Instructor: Dr. Meixiu Zhang; E-mail: Meixiu.Zhang@ttu.edu

Course Description: How has social media changed our language? Why do people speak differently in different situations? How do language learners speak differently from native speakers? How could technological tools help us understand texts such as twitter posts and news reports that we encounter in our daily life? In LING 4383, we will explore these questions and introduce students to different online tools and computer software that can be used to analyze language use. Students will develop projects in which they apply technological tools to investigating linguistic phenomena of their own interest.