In commemoration of World AIDS Day today, Tuesday, December 1, the Office of LGBTQIA Education & Engagement is holding a virtual conversation on the state of HIV/AIDS prevention and care in 2020. Through the discussion, we will share some of the health resources available in the Lubbock community. The panel will feature Dr. Kelly Bennett (TTU Health Sciences Center), Dr. Jacyln Cravens (Couple, Marriage, and Family Therapy), and Kelsey Lueck (Risk Intervention & Safety Education). Through our conversation, we aim to continue honoring the folks we have lost, caring for those living with HIV/AIDS, and promoting HIV/AIDS prevention.

Register on Zoom, or email administrator Stephen Chao for any questions.