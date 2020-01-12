TTU HomeTechAnnounce

World AIDS Day -- Ending the HIV Epidemic: Resilience and Impact

In commemoration of World AIDS Day today, Tuesday, December 1, the Office of LGBTQIA Education & Engagement is holding a virtual conversation on the state of HIV/AIDS prevention and care in 2020. Through the discussion, we will share some of the health resources available in the Lubbock community. The panel will feature Dr. Kelly Bennett (TTU Health Sciences Center), Dr. Jacyln Cravens (Couple, Marriage, and Family Therapy), and Kelsey Lueck (Risk Intervention & Safety Education). Through our conversation, we aim to continue honoring the folks we have lost, caring for those living with HIV/AIDS, and promoting HIV/AIDS prevention.

Register on Zoom, or email administrator Stephen Chao for any questions.
Posted:
12/1/2020

Originator:
Stephen Chao

Email:
stchao@ttu.edu

Department:
LGBTQIA

Event Information
Time: 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 12/1/2020

Location:
https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_rWxUrOC5TVWjoMdnYN2Kow

