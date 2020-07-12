

Chancellor’s Award of Excellence

The Chancellor's Award of Excellence recognizes an individual who has five or more years of service with Texas Tech. This individual demonstrates commitment to Texas Tech and has significantly increased productivity and efficiency, while using resources wisely and motivates others to serve at the same level of excellence.

Philip Brown Plant and Soil Science and College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources

Kelley Coleman Office of International Affairs

Ashley Langdon School of Law

Matt Roe Environmental Health and Safety

President’s Award of Excellence

The President's Award of Excellence recognizes an individual who has one or more years of service with Texas Tech. This individual has demonstrated strong leadership skills throughout the year. He or she has made presentations, served on committees, and volunteered for campus activities.

Pat McConnel Academic Testing Center

Jacy Proctor Center for Transformative Undergraduate Experiences

Joan Goodman-Williamson Office of International Affairs

Matador Award

The Matador Award recognizes a newcomer who has one to three years of service with Texas Tech. This individual has made significant contributions and shared innovative ideas to the department and to the Texas Tech Community.

Robert Baca Physics and Astronomy

Laurel Beneze Human Resources

Linda Mint College of Engineering

Liliana Rivera-Sandoval Physics and Astronomy

Shannon Sears Center for Biotechnology and Genomics

Lanna Sheldon Office of International Affairs

Staff Senate Award

The Staff Senate Award recognizes an individual who has one or more years of service with Texas Tech. This individual has exceeded their daily job duties in contributing to the welfare of students, faculty, staff, and to the success of Texas Tech through their accomplishments at work. They continually lead by example to increase productivity and efficiency at Texas Tech. The recipients are selected by the Texas Tech Staff Senate.

Kristin Miller Student Union and Activities

Masked Rider Award

The Masked Rider Award recognizes an individual who has three or more years of service with Texas Tech. This individual has contributed to the success of Texas Tech through his or her accomplishments at work and leads by example.

Morgan Chavez-Brannon Parent and Family Relations

Jesse Cantu University Student Housing

Dawn Cepica Office of International Affairs

Karissa Greathouse College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources

Candice Laster Athletics - Academic Services

K. John Perrin Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library

Guns Up Award (Team Award)

The Guns Up Award recognizes a team of employees that fostered cooperation with other employees to increase productivity and efficiency in the organization and has improved customer service and morale.

Environmental Toxicology

Ryan Bounds

Jerry Cowen

Julie Gollihugh

Lori Gibler

Gary Reid

Tami James

Matthew Young

eLearning and Academic Partnerships

Holley Baker

Connor Bryant

William Bukowski

Catherine Buscemi

Michelle Demel

Leslie DeBusk

Marian Gossett

Terry Knight

Courtney Line

Chyrel Mayfield

Alan Michels

Stephanie Rincon

Jessica Saenz

Leslie Smith