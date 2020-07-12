Chancellor’s Award of Excellence
The Chancellor's Award of Excellence recognizes an individual who has five or more years of service with Texas Tech. This individual demonstrates commitment to Texas Tech and has significantly increased productivity and efficiency, while using resources wisely and motivates others to serve at the same level of excellence.
Philip Brown Plant and Soil Science and College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources
Kelley Coleman Office of International Affairs
Ashley Langdon School of Law
Matt Roe Environmental Health and Safety
President’s Award of Excellence
The President's Award of Excellence recognizes an individual who has one or more years of service with Texas Tech. This individual has demonstrated strong leadership skills throughout the year. He or she has made presentations, served on committees, and volunteered for campus activities.
Pat McConnel Academic Testing Center
Jacy Proctor Center for Transformative Undergraduate Experiences
Joan Goodman-Williamson Office of International Affairs
Matador Award
The Matador Award recognizes a newcomer who has one to three years of service with Texas Tech. This individual has made significant contributions and shared innovative ideas to the department and to the Texas Tech Community.
Robert Baca Physics and Astronomy
Laurel Beneze Human Resources
Linda Mint College of Engineering
Liliana Rivera-Sandoval Physics and Astronomy
Shannon Sears Center for Biotechnology and Genomics
Lanna Sheldon Office of International Affairs
Staff Senate Award
The Staff Senate Award recognizes an individual who has one or more years of service with Texas Tech. This individual has exceeded their daily job duties in contributing to the welfare of students, faculty, staff, and to the success of Texas Tech through their accomplishments at work. They continually lead by example to increase productivity and efficiency at Texas Tech. The recipients are selected by the Texas Tech Staff Senate.
Kristin Miller Student Union and Activities
Masked Rider Award
The Masked Rider Award recognizes an individual who has three or more years of service with Texas Tech. This individual has contributed to the success of Texas Tech through his or her accomplishments at work and leads by example.
Morgan Chavez-Brannon Parent and Family Relations
Jesse Cantu University Student Housing
Dawn Cepica Office of International Affairs
Karissa Greathouse College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources
Candice Laster Athletics - Academic Services
K. John Perrin Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library
Guns Up Award (Team Award)
The Guns Up Award recognizes a team of employees that fostered cooperation with other employees to increase productivity and efficiency in the organization and has improved customer service and morale.
Environmental Toxicology
Ryan Bounds
Jerry Cowen
Julie Gollihugh
Lori Gibler
Gary Reid
Tami James
Matthew Young
eLearning and Academic Partnerships
Holley Baker
Connor Bryant
William Bukowski
Catherine Buscemi
Michelle Demel
Leslie DeBusk
Marian Gossett
Terry Knight
Courtney Line
Chyrel Mayfield
Alan Michels
Stephanie Rincon
Jessica Saenz
Leslie Smith