ART 4321.301 Advanced Painting Spring 2021 - TR 12:00-2:50 HYBRID: Zoom & Art 103 Lab Carol Flueckiger, Associate Professor of Art



Painting at the Intersection of materiality, technology and environment. Artworks will range from traditional painting methods to mixed media. Reading and writing projects suited to studio art/painting are part of the course. All skill levels and disciplines welcome to inquire. Contact Prof. Carol Flueckiger: c.flueckiger@ttu.edu.



12/3/2020



Jose Arredondo



joe.arredondo@ttu.edu



School of Art



Time: 12:00 PM - 2:50 PM

Event Date: 1/21/2021



Zoom & Art 103 Lab - Hybrid



