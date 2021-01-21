TTU HomeTechAnnounce

ART, ENVIRONMENT, SUSTAINABILITY - Advanced Painting Class
ART, ENVIRONMENT, SUSTAINABILITY
ART 4321.301 Advanced Painting
Spring 2021 - TR 12:00-2:50
HYBRID: Zoom & Art 103 Lab
Carol Flueckiger, Associate Professor of Art

This class presents painting at the Intersection of materiality, technology and environment. Artworks will range from traditional painting methods to mixed media. Reading and writing projects suited to studio art/painting are part of the course.  All skill levels and disciplines welcome to inquire. Contact Prof. Carol Flueckiger: c.flueckiger@ttu.edu.

Visit TTU School of Art: www.art.ttu.edu.
Posted:
12/3/2020

Originator:
Jose Arredondo

Email:
joe.arredondo@ttu.edu

Department:
School of Art

Event Information
Time: 12:00 PM - 2:50 PM
Event Date: 1/21/2021

Location:
Zoom & Art 103 Lab - Hybrid

