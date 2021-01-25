Hospitality Services is currently looking for students to work in the following locations:

The Commons @ Talkington Hall, Einstein's Bros Bagels @ Talkington Hall, Fresh Plate @ Bledsoe/Gordon, Market @ Stangel/Murdough, Fazoli's @ Stangel/Murdough, Raider Exchange @ West Village, Chick-Fil-A @ RCoBA, Einstein Bros Bagels @ RCoBA, Sam's Place @ Wall/Gates, Murray, Sneed, SUB, and West, Starbucks @ Honors Hall, SUB retail corridor and food court

Work availability (20-25 hours; 6am-midnight, 7 days a week)

Responsibilities: assist with general food service work in the dining locations



Welcome Center Student Assistant

Work availability (20-25 hours; 8am-5pm Monday-Friday, occasional weekends or outside of business hours)

Requirements: Must have prior customer service experience. Must be able to work during the summer. Must be able to lift at least 25 lbs.



Responsibilities: Be the first point of contact for any guest or employee who enters the Hospitality Services Administrative Office. Be the first to answer the Administrative Office main telephone. Assist students, parents, faculty and staff with questions about Hospitality Services (Dining Plans, Dining locations, Top Tier Catering, Smart Choices Wellness Program). Direct vendors to appropriate office personnel. Handle mail and packages. Chat with prospective students and parents during virtual presentations and tabled events. Participate in promotional marketing material advertisements. Other tasks as assigned by supervisor.



Applying is easy!1. Download an application online at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/hospitality/jobs.php and e-mail it to dee.nguyen@ttu.eduIf you have any questions about student employment within Hospitality Services, please contact Dee Nguyen, Assistant Manager of Recruitment, at dee.nguyen@ttu.edu, or call 806.742.1360